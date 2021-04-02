Plasterworks, potteries in Ilam made national heritage

TEHRAN – A total of nine movable historical objects in the western province of Ilam have been inscribed on the national heritage list, CHTN reported on Friday.

Four decorative plasterworks, discovered in various ancient sites across the province, and a centuries-old gravestone are among the properties added to the prestigious list, according to Abdolmalek Shanbezadeh, the provincial tourism chief.

Four earthen objects and clay vessels have been made national heritage as well, the official added.

By registering these properties on the national heritage list, they would benefit from better protection and maintenance, he noted.

Home to almost half of Iran’s UNESCO sites, western Iran is a land of hospitable people, wild extremes, and wilder history, and it may be an independent traveler's adventure playground. The region also witnessed the rise and fall of many great empires once bordering Mesopotamia, Ottoman Turkey, and Czarist Russia.

From the fecund Caspian coast to the stark, mountainous northern borders, and the crumbling desert ruins of the southern plains, the region hosts everything from paddy fields to blizzards to Persian gardens.

ABU/AFM

