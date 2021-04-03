Iran using new advanced centrifuges at Natanz

TEHRAN – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has started feeding uranium into cluster of 174 IR-2m centrifuges at the Natanz nuclear facility, the IAEA confirmed in a report on Thursday.

“On 31 March 2021, the Agency verified at FEP [Fuel Enrichment Plant] that: Iran had begun feeding natural UF6 into a fourth cascade of 174 IR-2m centrifuges,” the report, dated Wednesday, said.

UF6 stands for uranium hexafluoride - the chemical compound used in the process of uranium enrichment.

Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal according to which economic and financial sanctions against Iran were going to be terminated in exchange for a curb on Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Now, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden looks to rejoin the accord but the two sides are at odds who must restore compliance first.

Iran has said it has not quit the nuclear deal to return to it. It says it has only taken remedial measures in accordance to paragraph 36 of the JCPOA which has provided “a mechanism to resolve disputes and allows one side, under certain circumstances, to stop complying with the deal if the other side is out of compliance.”

