IAEA inspectors to travel to Iran: WSJ

TEHRAN— In a tweet on Wednesday, Laurence Norman, the Wall Street Journal’s reporter in Brussels, claimed that a team of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Iran in the coming days.

“I understand a senior team from @iaeaorg will be back in Tehran in next few days to follow up on safeguards probe of nuclear material. Lots of questions given to Iran about material, where it came from, where it is now etc. Low expectations of clear #Iran answers,” Norman tweeted.

This would be the first public visit by the IAEA since Iran announced plan to enrich uranium to 60%.

The visit comes amid negotiations in Vienna to revive the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

SA/PM