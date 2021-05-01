MP says Natanz suffered 5 acts of sabotage

TEHRAN— Speaking to Fars News Agency, Fereydoun Abbasi, head of the Energy Committee of the parliament recounted sabotage acts done in Natanz nuclear site, revealing new details about the recent power outage.

“This is not the first time something similar has happened in Natanz, but the method of sabotage is new. This is not the first time sabotage and the use of explosives have been reported. For the past 15 years, the enemy has been constantly trying to do this,” he said.

Abbasi stated that it is estimated that the recent sabotage was the fifth big attack.

“This time they targeted the distribution network, the cables, and the spare batteries that supply power,” he explained.

The senior MP noted that the vulnerability of centrifuges is due to power outage.

“The enemy always plans to cut off the electricity itself, for example, a tower base near Natanz was destroyed once before 2011, but the tower did not fall to cut off the electricity.”

Revealing technical details about the recent sabotage act at Natanz, he said, “They (the enemies) think that we only use external electricity, but this is not the case. They now understand that we do not necessarily use electricity from outside, or if we get it from outside, it may be for other purposes. We get the main electricity from a safer place. So this time their plan was to target the end of the power distribution and the cable coming from the battery at the same time.”

Sabotage in the Natanz nuclear site occurred on April 11. Israeli media claimed that Mossad conducted the attack.

SA/AJ