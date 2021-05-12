IAEA: Iran's enriched uranium is up to 63%

TEHRAN—The United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Tuesday that the uranium samples they have received from the Natanz nuclear site was enriched to up to 63%.

According to Reuters, which has obtained the IAEA report, "The agency's analysis of the ES (environmental samples) taken on 22 April 2021 shows an enrichment level of up to 63% U-235, which is consistent with the fluctuations of the enrichment levels (described by Iran)."

Tuesday's report said the Islamic Republic was now feeding the tails from the IR-4 cascade into a cascade of 27 IR-5 and 30 IR-6s centrifuges to refine uranium to up to 5%.

Iran announced its plan to enrich uranium to up to 60 percent in April, right after the sabotage act at the Natanz nuclear site by Israel, calling it "a response to the Zionists' nuclear terrorism."

