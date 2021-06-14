Iran enriching uranium to 63%, says Rouhani

TEHRAN — President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran has mastered a level of knowledge that it is enriching uranium up to 63%, and that it can enrich uranium at any percentage it desires.

Rouhani made the remarks while speaking at an inauguration ceremony unveiling the Defense Ministry plans.

The president reiterated Tehran’s long held position that Iran’s nuclear program is purely for civilian purposes, saying production of nuclear weapons is unacceptable.

"In the issue of defense in our country, we neither need weapons of mass destruction, nor we seek to acquire this weapon, nor do we consider it permissible; this is an explicit fatwa of the Supreme Leader.”

Rouhani said Iran is developing new technologies for domestic use.

He added, “Our nuclear power is not for developing nuclear weapons. The United States and Europe should know this and understand that Iran’s nuclear activity is completely peaceful and our enrichment is for the needs of the country in medical and energy sectors.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on May 13 that based on the samples taken from the Natanz nuclear site, Iran has enriched uranium up to 63%.

Iran decided to enrich uranium to 60 percent purity after Mossad operated an act of sabotage at the Natanz nuclear site.

Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister who is leading the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, announced on April 13 that Iran has sent a letter to the IAEA declaring that the Islamic Republic intends to start enriching uranium up to 60% purity.

On April 14, President Rouhani stated that the 60% enrichment is a response to mischiefs against Iran. “The fact that we have stated that we will operate IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz or we will increase enrichment to 60 percent, this is the answer to your malice. You cannot conspire against the Iranian nation and commit crimes in Natanz. When you commit a crime, we cut your hand.”

