Entrance gate of Bahabad Castle restored 

TEHRAN –Restoration of the façade of the entrance gate of Bahabad Castle in the central province of Yazd has been completed, a local tourism official announced on Sunday.

Over the past centuries, the historical castle has sustained damage due to erosion, and currently many parts of it are on the verge of destruction, Alireza Kazemi said.

Castle, which is regarded as the first nucleus of the town, has undergone several rounds of restoration projects over the past three years to strengthen and repair the worn-out parts, the official added.

The Safavid-era (1501–1736) fortification is a quadrilateral structure with irregular sides with five towers, of which now only one remains, he explained.

The official also noted that several relics and artifacts have been discovered from the castle, which are dating back to the different historical eras from the Safavid period to the Pahlavi era (1925-1979).

The castle consists of residential buildings, educational centers, religious monuments as well as public bathhouses, and Ab-Anbar (cisterns).

From very early history to modern times, defensive walls have often been necessary for cities to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest.

Fortifications in antiquity were designed primarily to defeat attempts at the escalade, and to the defense of territories in warfare, and were also used to solidify rule in a region during peacetime.

Uruk in ancient Sumer (Mesopotamia) is one of the world’s oldest known walled cities. The Ancient Egyptians also built fortresses on the frontiers of the Nile Valley to protect against invaders from neighboring territories.

Many of the fortifications of the ancient world were built with mud brick, often leaving them no more than mounds of dirt for today’s archaeologists.

With its winding lanes, forest of badgirs (wind catchers), mud-brick houses, atmospheric alleyways, and centuries of history, Yazd is a delightful place to stay, referring to as a ‘don't miss’ destination by almost all travel associates in the region. The oasis city is wedged between the northern Dasht-e Kavir and the southern Dasht-e Lut on a flat plain ringed by mountains.

Yazd Jameh Mosque, Dowlatabad Garden, the Yazd Atash Behram, also known as Atashkadeh-e Yazd, Towers of Silence, and adjacent desert landscape are among its tourist sites.

ABU/AFM