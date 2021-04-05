Iran athletics should be grateful to Ehsan Haddadi: Hashem Siami

TEHRAN - Head of Athletic Federation of Islamic Republic of Iran (AAFIRI) Hashem Siami said the country’s athletics should be grateful for what Ehsan Haddadi has done over the past years.

Discus thrower Hadadi became the first Iranian to earn an Olympic track and field medal when he took silver in the discus at the 2012 London Games.

He currently trains in the US under his coach Mac Wilkins in Chula Vista, San Diego.

“Hadadi has won a total of 15 medals so far in Olympics, Asian championships, Asian Game and world championships and we will help him as much as we can to have a good performance in his last Olympics. I would like to pay my respects to him on behalf of country’s athletics society. Hadadi has made Iran proud for several times. We also support Hassan Taftian to get his best result in the 100 meters event in Tokyo,” Siami said.

“We’ve secured two Olympics berths so far and I think four more athletes have a chance to book their place in the Olympics. Iran sent 10 athletes to the previous Games but we would rather take part in the high-level events,” he added.

“Our women athletes have a bright future ahead. Farzaneh Fasihi, Mahsa Mirzatabibi, Sarina Saedi, Toktam Dastarbandan, Zahra Arab Rostami and Reyhaneh Mobini can win medals in the Asian competitions,” Siami stated.