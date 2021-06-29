Ehsan Hadadi to undergo surgery after Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN - Gholamreza Norouzi, head of Iran's Sports Medicine Federation, says that discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi will undergo spinal surgery after the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Hadadi has returned Iran from the U.S. to get treatment in Tehran. Now, Norouzi says the athlete is reluctant to undergo surgery before the Games but he will have surgery after the Olympics.

“Hadadi will definitely participate at the Olympics. Hadadi is doing physiotherapy to get prepare for the Olympics. I wish him the best of luck at the competition. The thrower will undergo spinal surgery after the Games,” Norouzi said.

Hadadi became the first Iranian to earn an Olympic track and field medal when he took silver in the discus at the 2012 London Games.

He threw 68.18 meters in London.