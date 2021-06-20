Hadadi can participate at Tokyo 2020, official says

TEHRAN - Secretary general of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) Keykavous Saeidi says that Ehsan Hadadi has no problem taking part at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The media reports had suggested that the discus thrower would likely miss the Olympics due to the spinal injury. Hadadi has returned from the U.S. to get treatment in Tehran.

Now, the top official of Iran’s NOC says that Hadadi will participate at the Games.

“Based on what the Iran’s Athletic Federation has said, Hadadi is doing physiotherapy and it depends to his ability to participate at the Olympic Games. He has already secured his spot and will partake in the Games if he is completely ready,” Saeid said.

Saeidi also said the Iran’s flagbearer will be introduced the next week.

“All of Iranian athletes have been vaccinated for the Games. The Iranian delegation gets prepared according to the plan for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” he stated.

Iran has so far secured 63 quota places for the 2020 Olympic Games.