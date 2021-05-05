Hadadi likely to miss Olympics due to back injury

TEHRAN – Iranian discus thrower Ehsan hadada will likely miss the 2020 Olympic Games due to the spinal injury.

The athlete currently hold camp in the U.S. to prepare for the prestigious event but has suffered a spinal injury and will likely not be ready for the Games.



Iran Athletic Federation doctor Ashkan Ordibehesht has confirmed the news.



According to him, MRI has shown Hadadi’s disc degeneration.



Hadadi, a six-times Asian Championship winner and Asian discus record holder, is among the favorites to win gold at this year’s Tokyo Games.



When Hadadi won his Olympic silver medal, it was the first time an Iranian had stood on the podium at the Games in any sport other than wrestling, weightlifting or taekwondo.