IIDCYA mobile theater trucks roll out for rural Iran

TEHRAN – The Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) launched four mobile theater trucks in a special ceremony in Tehran on Monday to entertain people in remote Iranian villages.

IIDCYA director Fazel Nazari attending the ceremony said that troupes and artists will travel with the trucks to remote regions across the country to present performances and cultural programs.

The mobile theaters will also screen a number of IIDCYA productions for children and young adults in comprehensive programs every year.

(ISNA/Mohammad Asadi)

