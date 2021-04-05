Mahmoud Fekri takes charge of Naft Masjed Soleyman

TEHRAN – Mahmoud Fekri has been named as new head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football team.

On March 2, he was sacked as Esteghlal coacch after five months in charge. Now, he has returned to Iran Professional League once again.

This will be Fekri’s second stint with Naft Masjed Soleyman. The 51-year-old coach headed the team in 2017/18 season.

Naft Masjed Soleyman parted company with Dariush Yazdi on Monday following the poor results in the league.

The club are only four points clear of being in danger of relegation.