Bid Boland Refinery’s daily worth of products stands at $9.5m

TEHRAN- The managing director of Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refining Company put the value of the refinery’s products at 400 billion rials (about $9.5 million) per day.

Mahmoud Amin-Nejad said this value of products is under the condition that 45-48 percent of the feedstock is supplied.

Bid Boland project is leading in terms of benefiting from domestic capabilities.

In mid-January, President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery through videoconference.

Bid Boland Refinery, in the southwest of Iran, has been put into operation with the aim of increasing the production of sweet gas, reducing the consumption of petroleum products, production of propane, butane, and gas condensate, the export of by-products, the supply of natural gas to urban areas, and supplying ethane required by petrochemical units in the region.

The refinery, which took 36 months to complete, has a daily processing capacity of more than 56 million cubic meters of associated gas and when operating at full capacity it will generate $700 million of revenue every year.

This complex receives about 13.500 tons of sour gas per year from NGL 900 and 1000 Plants while receiving 2.25 million tons of sweet gas from NGL 1200 and 1300 Plants.

As the largest gas refinery project in West Asia, Bid Boland will have an annual production capacity of 10.4 million tons of methane, 1.5 million tons of ethane, one million tons of propane, 600,000 tons of gas condensates, and 500,000 tons of butane.

Bid Bolad Refinery project was recently nominated for the International Project Management Association (IPMA)’s Global Project Excellence Award at the energy sector; it was also awarded as Iran’s top mega project by the Ninth National Project Management Award.

