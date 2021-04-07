Tehran says studying accident for Iran-Saviz vessel in Red Sea

TEHRAN- Some sources have reported an accident for the Iran-Saviz ship in the Red Sea.

Iran said on Wednesday that technical investigations are underway into how the accident happened.

It is said that the accident occurred due to explosion of landmines in the hull of the ship.

Iran-Saviz has been stationed in the Red Sea for the past few years to support Iranian commandos sent on commercial vessel escort missions.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of the accident, and technical investigations are underway into how the accident happened and its origin, and Iran will take all necessary measures through international authorities in this regard.”

Khatibzadeh stressed, “According to a previous official announcement and coordination with the International Maritime Organization as the reference body, the Saviz civilian ship was stationed in the Red Sea region and the Gulf of Aden to provide maritime security along the shipping lanes and to fight pirates. This ship practically acted as a logistics station (technical support and logistics) of Iran in the Red Sea, and therefore the specifications and mission of this ship had previously been officially announced to the organization.”

Israel is considered the chief culprit for the incident.

According to New York Times, “…an American official said the Israelis had notified the United States that its forces had struck the vessel at about 7:30 a.m. local time.”

The damage to the Iranian vessel came on the first day of constructive negotiations between Iran and P4+1 group. Considering that Israel had previously expressed deep concerns over the restoration of the JCPOA, the strike would not be much of a shock. The Israeli officials have not taken an official stance yet, but sabotage of the Iran nuclear deal is something they do in the most disgusting way possible.