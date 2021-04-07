Landscaping project conducted at mausoleum of Sufi scholar

TEHRAN – A landscaping project has been completed on the premises of the mausoleum of Sufi Shaykh Zayn al-Din Abu Bakr Taybadi (d.1389 CE), who was an Iranian mystic and Sufi.

In addition to various restoration and masonry works, the site was also made more accessible for the physically challenged people, a local tourism official said on Wednesday.

Located in Taybad, northeast Iran, the mausoleum is a freestanding structure incorporating a square dome chamber, a shallow entrance iwan (portico), and a pair of two-story chambers.

The dome chamber is concealed behind the soaring entrance iwan, which rises to a height greater than twice that of the flanking two-story chambers. The entrance iwan is barrel-vaulted, without muqarnas. The entire façade is decorated with marble and faience revetment. An inscription band that frames the portal is assembled of carved terracotta segments against a blue tile background and may have provided a model for similar epigraphy in the Blue Mosque of Tabriz (1465) since examples of fifteenth-century terracotta inscription are very rare.

Taybad is situated near the border with Afghanistan, and there is an official crossing point to Islam Qala in Afghanistan.

AFM/