Three historical objects discovered in Siraf port

TEHRAN - Three historical objects have recently been identified in the ancient port of Siraf in southwest Iran.

The discovery includes two pieces of plaster and a stone object that has been cleaned and transferred to the cultural office of the port city, a local tourism official said on Wednesday.

“The objects were found during a survey conducted across the historical texture of the ancient port,” the official noted.

Preliminary studies show that the stone object was originally a limestone handle, which according to the available evidence was used to make bread.

Last year, the national heritage site announced it would develop a data bank on fragments of historical ceramics and pottery discovered through various seasons of excavation

Between 1966 and 1973, the British Institute of Persian Studies conducted seven seasons of excavation and survey at Siraf, which was a major city on the Iranian shore of the Persian Gulf that played a leading role in the network of maritime trade that supplied Western Asia with the products of India, the Far East, and Eastern Africa between 800 CE and 1050.

Siraf had a population of about 300,000 during the early Islamic era and this fact shows that it was a large city. However, today, just about 7,000 people live in Siraf in a small area.

