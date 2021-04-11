TEDPIX falls 9,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 9,775 points to 1.23 million on Sunday.

Over 1.74 billion securities valued at 19.833 trillion rials (about $472.2 million) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index fell 8,238 points, and the second market’s index dropped 16,019 points.

TEDPIX dropped 45,000 points, or 3.6 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.249 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Opal Kani Pars Mining and Processing Company, Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

MA/MA