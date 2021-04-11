Iran says talks have been made to release prisoners in U.S.

TEHRAN — The president’s chief of staff said on Sunday that Iran has not blocked the path of negotiations for the release of prisoners abroad including those in the United States.

“This issue has always been raised and we have never opposed it and it is always raised between us and others,” Mahmoud Vaezi said.

He added, “The fate of our citizens in the United States or other countries who are imprisoned is important and we seek their release; and if we see an opening in this area, we will definitely work in this direction, because this issue is considered as a humanitarian action in the world.”

"There are talks on this issue through intermediaries so that we can release all our prisoners in the United States or in other countries," Vaezi stated.

The United States has held 29 Iranian citizens prisoners, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons in November 2019.

SA/PA