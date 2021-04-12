Iranian MP: U.S. should abolish sanctions and apologize

TEHRAN— Sohrab Gilani, a member of Iranian parliament’s Energy Commission, stated on Sunday that the United States of America “should surrender to the nation of Iran, abolish the sanctions and apologize.”

He stressed that the parliament will follow the implementation of the law on Strategic Action for the Lifting of Sanctions in utter seriousness.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the JCPOA negotiating team should act with courage in this field and know that the U.S. war and sanctions against Iran in recent years will definitely lead to the defeat of the U.S. because the U.S. has gone all possible ways to weaken and change the regime in Iran over the past 42 years. But the results show that the United States is gradually declining in political influence and military, security, and economic performance, not only in Iran, the region, and the world, but also within its own country, and in some cases has been weak and failed,” Sohrab Gilani, the representative of Shushtar in the parliament, pointed out.

“The United States is recognized as the common enemy of nations in the region and the “Down with USA” chant has resonated among the nations of the region. Due to the implementation of the U.S. strategy of containment and harsh sanctions against Iran for many years, our country is progressing in science, energy, defense and military, nuclear and security, which came with the resistance and patience of the Iranian people,” he said.

MP continued, “Iran has said a big no in the renegotiation of the JCPOA. The United States must surrender to the nation of Iran and lift the sanctions and apologize. The parliament is seriously pursuing the implementation of the strategic law to lift the sanctions and the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the (Supreme) National Security Council are committed to implementing it. The 42-year historical experience of the Iranian resistance has shown that the United States will surrender.”

The Law on Strategic Action for the Lifting of Sanctions and the Protection of the Rights of the Iranian Nation was approved by the Parliament in late 2020 in which it obliged the government to remove bans on the country’s nuclear activities in response to the United States’ refusal to lift sanctions on Iran based on the JCPOA provisions.

In accordance to the law, the government suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol to the NPT on February 23, 2021.

The Additional Protocol allows surprise and unannounced inspection of nuclear sites.



