Zarif: ‘Nuclear terrorism’ occurred at Natanz

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who attended a session of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Monday described the incident at the Natanz enrichment facility as a “nuclear terrorism”.

Iran's response to the sabotage act is to use this threat as an opportunity to install newer and more advanced centrifuges at the nuclear enrichment facility, parliamentary committee spokesman Abolfazl Amouei quoted Zarif as telling the MPs sitting on the committee.

“About the incident at the Natanz nuclear site, Mr. Zarif said that different aspects of the incident are being investigated, but initial assessments indicate that criminal acts and nuclear terrorism have taken place, which is why it could be harmful. Although no material leaks occurred, they tried to influence the nuclear program and the enrichment process at the Natanz nuclear site by sabotaging the electricity,” Amouei said.

Amouei added, “According to Mr. Zarif, Iran's response will be that, first, enrichment will not stop at all. We are trying to turn this threat into an opportunity by replacing first-generation centrifuges with newer, more powerful ones.”