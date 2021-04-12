Natanz nuclear site saboteur identified: Intelligence Ministry official

TEHRAN— An informed official at the Ministry of Intelligence said on Monday that the saboteur of the Natanz nuclear site has been identified.

On Sunday morning the electrical system in the Natanz nuclear site was disrupted. Immediately after the incident, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the incident is under investigation.

“Necessary measures are being taken to arrest the main agent of the disruption in the power system of the Natanz complex,” the ministry official added.

Referring to a report by a technical group investigating the accident, the informed official clarified, “How to disrupt the power supply system has also been determined by the technical group, and since yesterday, necessary measures have been taken to return the damaged hall to reactivation circuit.”

Sabotage in the Natanz nuclear site occurred on Sunday. Israeli media claimed that Mossad has conducted the attack.

In his weekly press briefing on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, called the sabotage act at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan Enrichment Complex “nuclear terrorism” and a “crime against humanity.”

SA/PA