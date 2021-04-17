Iran releases photo and name of Natanz saboteur

TEHRAN— The Ministry of Intelligence on Saturday revealed the identity of the saboteur at the Natanz nuclear plant along with his photo.

Reza Karimi, the agent who committed the sabotage at the nuclear site, has fled Iran, the ministry said.

The ministry said it is taking legal actions to arrest him.

A power outage at the Natanz nuclear site occurred on April 11. Iranian officials believe that Mossad is behind this act of nuclear terrorism.

