Natanz sabotage is U.S. job, says Iranian MP

TEHRAN — Seyed Mahmood Nabavian, a senior Iranian MP, on Friday blamed the U.S. for the sabotage in the Natanz nuclear facility, saying Israel will not do anything without the permission of the United States.

“This is the United States of America that has even imposed a medicine embargo on us. The medicine embargo shows America's cowardice and savagery,” Nabavian said.

Speaking at a ceremony in Qom about the Sabotage attack, he said, "The government wants to say that it is Israel's job, but it is the United States’ job, unless Israel does something without U.S. permission."

Sabotage in the Natanz nuclear site occurred on Sunday morning. Israeli media claimed that Mossad has conducted the attack.

An official at the Iranian Intelligence Ministry has said the saboteur has been identified.

