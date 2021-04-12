Village alleys named after world’s masterpieces of literature

Alleys in a village in Hamedan province, northwestern Iran, have all been named after world’s masterpieces of literature.

The initiative by book readers and literature lovers has given Rasoul Abad village a unique status and has made it known in the region.

Golestan and Boostan by Persian poet Sadi; The Shahnameh by Persian poet Ferdowsi; The Little Prince by French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupéry; One Hundred Years of Solitude by Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez; The Alchemist by Brazilian author Paulo Coelho; And Quiet Flows the Don by Russian writer Mikhail Alexandrovich Sholokhov; and The Green Mile by American writer Stephen King have adorned the village’s alleys.