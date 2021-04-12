Sepahan held by Naft Masjed Soleyman to remain second: IPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan and Naft Masjed Soleyman football teams played out a goalless draw in Matchday 20 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Sepahan could have moved up top of the table with a win but were held by visiting team Naft Masjed Soleyman at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan.

The Yellows are second in the table since Persepolis have a better goal difference.

“We created several goalscoring opportunities but our players wasted their chances. Sepahan could have won the match and we lost two important points. We didn’t play well in the first half but in the second half we showed a better performance,” Sepahan coach Moharram Navidkia said in the post-match news conference.

In Tehran, Gol Gohar defeated Paykan 2-0 thanks to goals from Morteza Tabrizi in the 21st minute and Saeid Sadeghi (own goal) in the 72nd minute.