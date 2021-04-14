312 Iranian films submitted to Fajr Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN- A total of 312 productions have been submitted to the 38th annual Fajr International Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 2 in Tehran, with Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpur as the director.

The entries consist of 190 documentary short films, 82 feature films, and 40 feature documentaries, the organizers have announced.

After calls for participation were announced 251 Iranian films were submitted to the festival by the end of March, after which the deadline was extended to April 7 and the total number of participants reached 312. April 10 was the final deadline for submissions.

The Fajr International Film Festival has a reputation for featuring productions that highlight moral values, as well as films that seek justice and freedom. The festival celebrates cultural diversity through displaying creative productions of renowned filmmakers as well as showcasing selected productions from beginners whose work possesses a high standard and has a potential for excelling in the film industry.

Productions from West Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Anatolia are the main focus of the festival, with a lot of attention and interest from the organizers towards Islamic featured films depicting the true teachings of Islamic prophets.

The unique platform provided by the Fajr International Film Festival in this diverse geographic region offers the opportunity for international collaboration on a professional basis for the advancement of media production and development of a regional filmmaking industry at the highest standards.

The previous edition of the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.