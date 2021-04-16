Vladimir Alekno to arrive in Tehran on Sunday

TEHRAN – National Volleyball Team head coach Vladimir Alekno will travel to Tehran, Iran on Sunday.

The Russian coach was named as Iran coach in November 2020 but has yet to travel to the country since he was leading Zenit.

Alekno will start with Iran at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League which will begin on May 28.

His Italian assistant Tomaso Totolo arrived in Iran on Tuesday.

Alekno, who led Russia to a bronze and gold medal in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games respectively, will also lead the Persians at the Tokyo 2020.

In the Olympic Games, Iran have been drawn in Pool A along with Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

Pool B consists of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.