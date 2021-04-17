“Healing the Shame that Binds You” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN-American educator, counselor, motivational speaker, and author John Bradshaw’s popular book “Healing the Shame that Binds You” has recently been published by Nasl-e Noandish Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Ali-Akbar Qariniat.

In “Healing the Shame that Binds You”, in an emotionally revealing way, Bradshaw shows us how toxic shame is the core problem in our compulsions, co-dependencies, addictions, and the drive to super-achieve. The result is a breakdown in the family system and our inability to go forward with our lives. We are bound by our shame.

Drawing from his 22 years of experience as a counselor, Bradshaw offers us the techniques to heal this shame. Using affirmations, visualizations, "inner voice" and "feeling" work plus guided meditations and other useful healing techniques, he releases the shame that binds us to the past.

This important book breaks new ground in the core issues of societal and personal breakdown, offering techniques of recovery vital to all of us.

Published in 1988, the book was the number-one New York Times Best Selling Book, with millions of copies sold and is still selling more than 13,000 copies every year.

Bradshaw’s works are published in 42 languages. All over the world, corporations, institutions, treatment centers, therapists, and counselors use the theories and therapies presented in his workshops.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of American author John Bradshaw’s “Healing the Shame that Binds You”.

