Tourism projects create over 1,700 jobs in West Azarbaijan

TEHRAN – In the past Iranian year (ended March 19), 1,767 jobs were created by investing in tourism-related projects in the northwestern West Azarbaijan province.

“The largest number of jobs is related to the issuance of licenses for handicraft producers, which has led to the employment of 549 persons,” Jalil Jabbari, director-general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of West Azarbaijan said, IRNA reported on Friday.

In the year ended in March 2020, some 312 job opportunities created by tourism development projects, he added.

Jabbari went on to say that 112 jobs have been created through projects implemented by the private sector and 30 jobs have been created through renovating national and world heritage sites in the province.

Part of the activities of the department in the past year has been focused on documenting, exploring, demarcating, layering and studying historical monuments, he said, adding, “this has created employment for 466 persons."

Jabbari concluded that 30 jobs have been created in the accommodation and hospitality sector, six in the ecotourism accommodation sector, 34 in the travel services offices, and 35 in the handicraft production units.

