“No Choice” to compete in Belgrade film festival

TEHRAN - Iranian film “No Choice” by Reza Dormishian will go on screen at the 49th edition of FEST, Belgrade's international film festival, IRNA reported on Sunday.

The film centers on a 16-year-old homeless girl who repeatedly works as a surrogate mother for money. A human rights attorney tries to rescue her, but inevitably faces difficulties.

The film has been recently screened in several international festivals including FEST, Tokyo International Film Festival, and Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Organized by the Belgrade Festivals Centre (CEBEF), under the auspices of the City of Belgrade and with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information, this edition of FEST will be held from May 7 to 16.

The biggest and most famous film event in Serbia and the region will take place under the slogan 'Back to the Future' with the intention to contribute to a sizable return of audiences to cinemas.

ABU/MG

