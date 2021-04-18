First boutique hotel in Sistan-Baluchestan to be inaugurated

TEHRAN- The first boutique hotel in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan will soon be put into operation.

Mojtaba Mir-Hosseini, the deputy director of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of Sistan-Baluchestan said that the first boutique hotel in the province will be opened in the historical citadel of General Mohammad Hosseini Khan Narui, located in the village of Qala-e-Naw, Zahak city.

The monument has been repaired and restored at the cost of 21 billion rials (about $500,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials) and is scheduled to be put into operation by the end of April.

He said: "Construction of the courtyard wall, implementation of flooring and landscaping behind the building, construction of pavilions, WCs, separation of the walls of the citadel, implementation of access stairs to the upper floor, repair, restoration and equipment inside the citadel, including renovation of living rooms, kitchen, management rooms, handicraft salesrooms as well as installation of doors and windows of spaces, repair of internal stairs and correction of the height of stairs, landscaping, and parking in the space behind the citadel, etc. are among the ongoing measures.”

Mir-Hosseini added: "In fact, boutique hotels are hotels that display the rich history, tradition, and culture of the region, and such hotels are more popular among foreign tourists and are considered as tourist attractions."