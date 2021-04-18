210,000 food packages provided to the needy since Ramadan

TEHRAN- Some 210,000 food packages have been distributed among the deprived families through the third phase of Iran-e Hamdel (literally meaning sympathetic Iran) national campaign which kicked off at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (April 13).

More than 3,000 kitchens are operating in the national campaign, ISNA reported on Sunday.

During the first four days of the holy month of Ramadan, 727,762 warm meals, 96,990 iftar packages, 210,516 food packages have been distributed among the underprivileged.

It is planned to provide 12 million warm food and 888,000 food packages during the holy months of Ramadan.

The campaign was first launched in 2020 aiming to provide financial assistance to the needy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has collected 1.5 trillion rials (nearly $35 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

The second phase of the sympathetic Iran movement with the aim of cooking and distributing 27 million warm foods among the deprived started on Eid al-Ghadir Khumm (August 9, 2020) until the end of Safar (the second month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar).

Iranian benefactors, charity centers, and religious organizations take part in the campaign by cash and kind contributions.

Besides the health professionals, volunteers, university students, and Basij forces have entered the battlefield against Corona and their services are indescribable, the Leader’s Twitter account wrote.

FB/MG