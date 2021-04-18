Netanyahu’s alleged nuclear archive ‘fake,’ Rezaei says

TEHRAN - The papers shown by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as documents against Iran's nuclear program are all forged and fake, Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei has said, according to Fars News.

“The papers displayed by the Zionist regime’s prime minister who claimed to be our country's documents were forged, and Netanyahu's actions were a show for domestic consumption and rivalries among parties in the occupied territories,” the official said a few days after some media outlets alleged that he had said “top secret” documents have been stolen from Iran.

He added that in a recent interview he had warned of the enemies’ plots to infiltrate into the country’s sensitive centers, saying that in a failed mission, the enemies’ agents wanted to steal certain secret documents from Iran but they were fortunately arrested at the borders, Fars News reported.

His comments referred to Netanyahu’s claims in September 2018 at the UN meeting in which he described a number of papers in his hand as the images of a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran.

After his allegations, the then Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Qassemi, said that the world will dismiss Netanyahu’s claims.

“The world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech and false shows,” Qassemi said.

The Israeli prime minister had claimed on several occasions that his spies raided an alleged Iranian warehouse in southern Tehran where Iran had been keeping its secret atomic archive, a claim that was rejected by Iran as an outright lie. However, Netanyahu used the alleged archive to convince the former U.S. administration of Donald Trump into quitting the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Using the archive, Netanyahu brazenly claimed that Iran “lied” about its past nuclear activities, though the International Atomic Energy Agency had confirmed in a number of reports that Iran had fully cooperated with the UN nuclear watchdog about these activities.

Although Netanyahu sought to portray his documents as a “bombshell,” the Israeli allegations against Iran failed to generate support for Netanyahu’s failed policies against Iran.