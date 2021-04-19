35 historical, natural sites in North Khorasan listed as national heritage

TEHRAN – A total of 35 historical and natural sites in the northeastern province of North Khorasan were added to the national cultural heritage list in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 19).

"Of these, 24 were related to historical monuments and buildings, six were movable historical and cultural properties and five were natural sites," Habib Yazdanpanah, director-general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of North Khorasan said on Monday, CHTN reported.

Referring to the study of cultural, historical, and natural sites in order to register them in the national heritage list, he announced plans to identify and introduce the values of the intellectual and natural heritage of the province in order to preserve and promote their historical and cultural identity.

Referring to the existence of 523 historical monuments in the province that have been registered in the national heritage list, Yazdanpanah noted: "Preservation and restoration of these monuments is a continuous activity that should be considered throughout the year. Due to the limited funds in this area, we are trying to make the most of this important work this year as well, with the maximum use of the power of the personnel and workshops."

"Last year, 43 billion rials (about $1 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) were spent on the restoration of the province's historical monuments," he added.

"So far, 743 sites in North Khorasan have been registered in the national heritage list, of which 523 are historical sites, 54 are natural sites, 109 are intangible properties, 25 are movable properties, and 32 are joint intangible heritage sites."