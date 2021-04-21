Tehran, Zagreb underline need to enhance tourism ties

TEHRAN – Iran and Croatia have discussed ways to enhance relations in the field of tourism.

The Iranian ambassador in Zagreb Parviz Esmaili met with Croatian Tourism and Sports Minister Nikolina Berniats, emphasizing the need to implement the previously signed agreements, IRIB reported.

Extensive historical, cultural, and natural capacities of the two countries, as well as cultural commonalities and friendship between the two nations were underlined as basic components for the development of cooperation in the tourism sector.

Specialized tourism in the fields of health, nature, and technology was also among the areas discussed by the two sides. The two sides agreed to launch a joint tourism working group between Iran and Croatia soon.

In the field of sports, it was decided that the parties will put a memorandum of understanding on the agenda to set the general framework for cooperation.

The mutual assistance of the two countries in modernizing the structure of some sports such as swimming and wrestling, exchange of coaches and athletes, joint camps as well as scientific-sports cooperation were emphasized by both sides.