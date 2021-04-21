Iraqi national security advisor: No talk of Baghdad mediation between Iran and S. Arabia

TEHRAN — Media office of the Iraqi National Security Council (INSC) released a statement on Wednesday saying that he did not discuss any intermediary talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia during his meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Baghdad.

According to the statement, during the meeting, they discussed fraternal relations between Iraq and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and work to strengthen them in all fields.

Iran has recently acknowledged that it welcomes dialogue with Saudi Arabia and considered it “in the interest of the peoples of the two countries as well as regional peace and stability,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Iraj Masjedi, the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad, spoke to state news IRNA on April 20, supporting Baghdad's mediation to bring Tehran closer to countries with which relations have soured.

The ambassador said, “Iran welcomes and encourages any move that leads to the improvement of relations, cooperation and closeness between Iraq and the Arab countries, neighbors and the region.”

SA/PA