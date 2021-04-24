COVID-19 vaccination system to be launched

TEHRAN – A comprehensive system will be launched in the country for coronavirus vaccination of the whole population, Alireza Raeisi, spokesman for the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, announced on Saturday.

People can express their occupation and illness on this website and be informed about the time of their vaccination, he explained.

He went on to add that by the end of July, mass vaccination will begin and all the people will be informed of when to receive the vaccine, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iran started mass vaccination against COVID-19 with Sputnik V vaccine on February 9; which is also being co-produced by the two countries and will be released by the end of spring (June 21).

So far, 718,510 doses of coronavirus vaccine, including the first and second doses, have been injected in the country.

Iran is currently producing vaccines jointly with three countries of Cuba, Russia, and Australia, he noted, expressing hope that these vaccines can also be released by September.

Raeisi announced on Thursday that the sixth batch of the “Sputnik V” vaccine, including over 100,000 doses, has been sent to the country.

Of the total vaccines imported so far, we have received about 420,000 doses of Sputnik V, some 650,000 doses from China, and 125,000 from India. We also received 700,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine from South Korea, so that a total of 1.895 million doses of vaccine have been provided to the Ministry of Health, he explained.

Homegrown vaccines

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by researchers at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam which was unveiled on December 29, 2020, started to be mass-produced on March 29.

The second Iranian coronavirus vaccine, Razi Cov Pars, which started the clinical trial on February 27, will be mass-produced in early August.

Fakhra vaccine, the third homegrown vaccine, was unveiled and started the clinical trial on March 16.

Homegrown vaccine "Osvid-19" produced by Osvah Pharmaceutical Company vaccine will also be available in early September.

On January 27, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Iran will soon be one of the world’s important manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

FB/MG