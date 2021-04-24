Iran suspends all commercial flights with India and Pakistan over COVID-19 variant

TEHRAN - Iran on Saturday announced the halt of all flights to and from India and Pakistan until further notice over a COVID-19 variant to avert its spread in the already-stricken country.

Given the high numbers of COVID-19 cases detected in India and Pakistan, the Islamic Republic has decided to suspend all direct and indirect passenger flights with the two upon the request of the Health Ministry, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The ban, which takes effect at midnight local time on Saturday according to Iran’s civil aviation organization, the report said.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki has asked the interior minister to “halt the direct and indirect transport of travelers from India”, Iranian media reported.

India on Thursday recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 COVID-19 infections amid fears about the ability to crumble health services to cope.

AFM