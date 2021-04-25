Eliminate the bad smell of refrigerator

In IPEMDAD we have describe how to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with a simple education and important recommendations, so you can have a clean and fragrant refrigerator.

Here is how to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with carbon:

In this section, we will talk about how to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with natural things at home.

1-Get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with baking soda or vinegar.

2-Get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with lemon.

3-Get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer and freezer with potatoes or barley flour.

4-Get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with carbon.

Here is how to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with baking soda or vinegar:

Prepare a glass of water and baking soda or a glass of water and vinegar (white or red)

Two spoons of baking soda is enough.

Half a glass of white or red vinegar is enough for vinegar solution.

Put the glass in the corner of the refrigerator to get rid of the bad smell.

Here is how to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with lemon:

Slice the lemon, put it in the bowl and then put it in your refrigerator.

Lemon helps top get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator.

Rememmber to change the lemon every week.

Here is how to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer with potatoes or barley flour:

Peel the potatoes, then put them in the refrigerator.

You can use barley flour to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator.

First pour the activated carbon into a bowl, then put it in a corner of the refrigerator.

Get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator and freezer by using a deodorizer:

There are many deodorizer in the market and they make a strong claim to “Get rid of the bad smell of your refrigerator and freezer”

But remember that every chemical material has its disadvantages, and it can be harmful for your health.

IPEMDAD’s recommendation is using natural materials to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator.

Fragrant your refrigerator:

How to deodorize your refrigerator with natural things is much better, because chemical things in a closed environment where food is in there it can be dangerous.

Here are natural things that help you deodorize your refrigerator and freezer:

Lemon

Orange

Clove

Coffee

Vanilla

Cut oranges or lemons in a half and put them in your refrigerator to spread their aroma in your refrigerator.

You can also put the half of the orange or lemon in the clove and put them in the refrigerator.

Coffee and vanilla smell great and also absorb the smell around.

Pour the coffee or vanilla into a bowl and put it in the refrigerator.

How to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator:

If you are a fan of good smell, you should take care of your refrigerator, because you open the refrigerator door many times a day and put your food in it, by reading the rest of this article, you will get the answer ”how to get rid of the bad smell of the refrigerator”

1-Always be careful to the cleanliness of the outside and inside of your refrigerator.

2-Keep your food in closed containers.

3-Check meat and vegetables for expiration date.

4-Food, dairy and … which have expired, remove from the refrigerator.

5-Adjust the temperature of the refrigerator to have a fresh food.

6-If your refrigerator needs repairing troubleshoot your device immediately.

7-To remove the bad smell you have to eliminate the stains of your refrigerator.