TEHRAN – Shahrdari Gorgan won the Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL) for the first time ever on Saturday.

Shahrdari Gorgan defeated most-decorated team Mahram 110-103 in the fourth match.

They had already defeated Mahram twice and lost one time in their last four matches.

The Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL) is a professional men's basketball league in Iran founded in 1998.