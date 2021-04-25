Historical mansions in northeastern Iran added to national heritage list

TEHRAN – A total of 21 properties including historical mansions scattered across the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province have recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism announced the inscription on Sunday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, IRNA reported.

Pur-Qeisar, Rezai, Mahdavi, Najafi, Qavami, Baseri, and Chupani mansions are among the properties added to the prestigious list.

The list also includes Kandakli public bathhouse, the ancient hill of Kashkak, and Shurloq Stable.

Provincial tourism chief Abolfazl Mokarramifar has previously announced that 119 historical sites are planned to be inscribed on the National Heritage list, while amongst over 100,000 historical sites identified across the province, only 1,500 properties have been inscribed on the list so far.

ABU/AFM