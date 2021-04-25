COVIRAN starts third clinical trial

TEHRAN – COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by Iranian researchers, started the third phase of the human trial by being administrated to 20,000 people.

Minoo Mohraz, head of COVIRAN BAREKAT’s clinical trials, received the first vaccine on Sunday.

The vaccine was unveiled on December 29, 2020, and started to be mass-produced on March 29 with three million doses a month, and is expected to rise to 15 million doses by the end of the spring.

