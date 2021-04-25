“Careless Crime”, “Titi” picked for Minneapolis film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Careless Crime” and “Titi” have been selected for the official completion at the 40th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, which will take place virtually in the U.S. city from May 13 to 23.

Directed by Shahram Mokri, “Careless Crime” goes back to forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, when protestors set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theater was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn down a cinema. Their intended target is a theater showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile.

The film has competed in numerous international festivals and won awards, including the Silver Hugo of the jury at the Chicago International Film Festival in October 2020.

The Venice festival also honored the movie with the best original screenplay last September.

Cinematic magical realism meets director/writer Ida Panahandeh’s stunning look at the life of Titi, an Iranian Roma Gypsy who earns pennies cleaning hospitals, becomes a surrogate mother… and saves the world from a rogue black hole.

Working in a hospital, Titi encounters Ebrahim, a nuclear physicist suffering from a terminal illness. Taking a liking to Titi, he explains his work to her, and she believes that it is essential to the future of the planet. When he slips into a coma, his wife demands his papers are discarded, but Titi takes them home, where her husband lines his rabbit cages with them. Eight-months pregnant as a surrogate for a childless couple, Titi wanders into the sea, where her mystical powers are able to bring the professor back to life. As he searches for the papers she took, he enters the world of Titi, and nothing will ever be the same.

Dreamlab Films, the France-based international distributor under Iranian film expert Nasrin Mirshab, is handling the international sales of “Careless Crime” and “Titi”.

Photo: This combination photo shows scenes from “Careless Crime” and “Titi”.

