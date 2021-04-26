Nazanin Zaghari sentenced to one-year imprisonment, one-year travel ban

TEHRAN— Nazanin Zaghari is sentenced to another year in prison in Iran for "propaganda activities against the government," ISNA reported on Monday.

Her lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, said on Monday that the UK-Iranian citizen is also barred from leaving the country for a year.

Nazanin Zaghari is convicted on charges of "propaganda activities against the Islamic Republic by participating in a rally in front of the Iranian embassy in London in 2009 and an interview with the BBC Persian."

