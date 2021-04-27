Overview of Gamecube , SNES, N64 Roms Console

Roms are old nostalgic games for console that convert into storage medium such as hard disk or flash memory. with these Roms you run nostalgic console games on your PC or Phone. all you need is Emulator of the Console. here we are intrdusing some of the most popular roms for you.

Gamecube Roms:

Gamecube is one of the popular console back in 2001! The Nintendo GameCube is a home video game console released by Nintendo in Japan and North America in 2001 and in PAL territories in 2002. The GameCube is Nintendo's entry in the sixth generation of video game consoles and the successor to their previous console, the Nintendo 64. The GameCube competed with Sony's PlayStation 2 and Microsoft's Xbox. You can download and run Gamecube Roms on your PC with Gamecube Emulator.

Super Nintendo - SNES

SNES is another famous console that released in 1990. At that time this console was a revolution among consoles because of 16-Bit technology. The SNES Roms Are Nintendo's second programmable home console, following the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

Nintendo 64 – N64

Nintendo 64 is another Nintendo Console with a 64-bit CPU that released in Japan in 1996. A total of 393 games were released for the console, though there were a few that were exclusively sold in Japan. For comparison, rivals PlayStation and the Sega Saturn received around 1,100 games and 600 games respectively, while previous Nintendo consoles such as the NES and SNES had 768 and 725 games released in the United States. However, the N64 Roms game library included a high number of critically acclaimed and widely sold games.