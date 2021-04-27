ACL Group C: Al Ahli Saudi, Esteghlal settle for share of point

TEHRAN - Al Ahli Saudi and Esteghlal football teams played out a goalless draw at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Tuesday to set up a thrilling final matchday in Group C of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

A goalless draw means three teams – Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli, Al Duhail of Qatar and Iran's Esteghlal go into the final matchday with eight points to their names.

Esteghlal face Al Shorta on Friday while Al Ahli’s Matchday Six game pits them against Al Duhail.