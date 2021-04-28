Over 260 historical sites demarcated in eastern Iran

TEHRAN – Some 261 aging monuments and historical sites across the eastern South Khorasan province have been demarcated, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The demarcation will contribute to better preservation and protection of the historical sites by creating legal bans against intruders, IRNA quoted Hassan Ramezani as saying on Wednesday.

It will also prevent the construction of high-rise buildings that distort the visual elements of the historical sites as well as eliminate the threat of illegal constructions within their boundaries, the official explained.

Over 1,500 historical sites and natural sights have been identified across the province of which some 948 properties have been inscribed on the National Heritage list.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM

