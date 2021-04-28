Iran extends ban on passenger flights due to coronavirus surge

TEHRAN – Iran has extended travel restrictions on flights to and from 15 countries due to a surge in the coronavirus disease, according to Iran Civil Aviation.

The Islamic Republic has banned flights to India, Pakistan, France, Botswana, Brazil, Czech Republic, Iraq, Estonia, Ireland, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Slovakia, South Africa, and Zambia aimed to curb the disease, Meher quoted Hassan Khoshkhou, the director of Air Transport at the ICA, as saying on Wednesday.

Moreover, the ban of selling air tickets to the cited countries has been declared to the travel agencies based on a decree issued by the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, the official explained.

Iranian citizens without a negative coronavirus PCR test result are subject to medical screening and quarantine for 14 days at their own expense, while non-Iranian nationalities without the certificate are not allowed to enter the country.

All passengers are subject to the medical screening on arrival, and if they are suspected of having the disease, non-Iranian nationalities will be quarantined at a place specified by the Health Ministry at their own expense and Iranian citizens will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill, and tourism has been the worst affected of all major economic sectors. World tourist arrivals fell by 72% over the first ten months of 2020, according to data compiled by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in December. Iran has also suffered the same fate as, according to available data, its foreign arrivals plunged 72% during the first eight months of 2020 when compared to 2019.

New cases and mortalities

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Iran's Health Ministry’s spokesperson confirmed 21,713 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 2,459,906. She added that 1,923,081 patients have so far recovered, but 5,338 remain in critical conditions of the disease.

"During the past 24 hours, 434 patients have lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 70,966," she added. So far, some 15,562,560 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country.

AFM