Iran learn fate at FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran knew their rivals at the summer's FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2021 on Wednesday.

In the 15th edition of the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2021, which will take place in the cities of Riga and Daugavpils from July 3 to 11, teams were divided into four groups of four teams each.

Iran have been drawn with hosts Latvia, Serbia and Puerto Rico in Group B.

Eight different countries have won the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup since its inception in 1979, with the reigning champions USA leading the field with seven titles. The USA won the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2019 in Crete, Greece, after defeating Mali in the Final.

Groups:

Group A: Canada, Lithuania, Japan, Senegal

Group B: Latvia, Iran, Puerto Rico, Serbia

Group C: Spain, France, South Korea, Argentina

Group D: USA, Turkey, Australia, Mali